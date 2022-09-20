How cryptocurrency market will help in creating job opportunities in India

As the Indian economy continues its recovery, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for workers in various segments. India's employment took a heavy blow during the Coronavirus pandemic which led to a series of nationwide lockdowns and restrictions. While the economy picks up bits and pieces shattered by the pandemic, the government and companies have stepped up in ending one of the biggest problems in India, and that is unemployment. Various measures have been announced by the Centre, among the latest would be their aim for creating 1 million jobs before the 2024 general elections. Not just that, major companies have also announced their own commitments to hiring both new and experienced talents. But has anyone wondered, how the cryptocurrency market can help in contributing to job opportunities in India?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}