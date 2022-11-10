How did Binance, FTX deal push crypto markets into a frenzy?

Cryptocurrencies have corrected significantly this week with Bitcoin trading below the 18,000 mark. The reason why cryptocurrencies are hurting is due to a panic selloff in the native token of the crypto exchange FTX. Investors seem to have riled up after insolvency rumors sparked for FTX despite the exchange's founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried assuring that they are fine. It's not just fear over FTX's financial position and its sister company Alameda's balance sheet. The future looks even bleaker for SBF's FTX after Changpeng Zhao-led Binance pulled away from the acquisition deal. Both BNB and FTT are the most trending cryptos on Thursday.

