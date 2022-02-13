How digital rupee will be different from cryptocurrency

“It remains to be seen what the exact technical details of the Digital Rupee are. While they both may be redeemed for cash, the fundamental difference is that as the CBDC, the digital rupee might be legal tender whereas cryptocurrencies will not be treated as legal tender in India any time in the near future. The CBDC could be on a private blockchain or a permissioned blockchain instead of a decentralized blockchain. In a permissioned blockchain network, banks and other financial institutions that have partnered with the central bank (in this case, the RBI) would facilitate transactions for their respective clients by hosting nodes. Besides them, no one else would have a similar role or access to the permissioned blockchain," said Sumit Gwalani, Co-Founder, Neobank Fi.

