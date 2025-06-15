How Donald Trump made $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial amid crypto regulation push

United States President Donald Trump's annual report for the year ended December 2024 shed light on his multi-million dollar earnings from cryptocurrency investments, where one of the sources of income was from World Liberty Financial (WLF).

Also Read | SEC Taps New Director of Trading and Markets Who Has Crypto Ties

According to the 234-page official US Government Ethics report released on President Donald Trump, the 79-year-old Republican earned nearly $57.4 million from his World Liberty Financial business.

The filing data also showed that Trump earned $57,355,532, or nearly $57.4 million, from the company crypto “token sales” to investors, as of the year ended December 31, 2024.

“(Trump) Primarily owns the WLFI protocol and governance platform and related token treasury, digital wallets and intellectual property. Has rights to certain service agreements with the founders of World Liberty Financial as of December 31, 2024,” according to the Ethics report, highlighting the asset and the location was marked as Miami, Florida.

What is World Liberty Financial? World Liberty Financial is a crypto company where Donald Trump is the Co-Founder Emeritus, while his sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump all hold co-founder designations.

Trump co-founded this venture with Steven Witkoff, an American real-estate investor and lawyer who also serves as the Co-Founder Emeritus of the crypto venture.

“Our mission is to unlock financial access for all, by replacing the limits of traditional banking with open, on-chain infrastructure, creating a fairer system—where opportunity isn't defined by location, status, or permission,” according to the official WLF website.

Also Read | CBDT probes crypto-related tax evasion

World Liberty Financial Token The World Liberty Financial Token (USD1) is a US dollar-pegged stablecoin (digital dollar) which is currently trading 0.35 per cent higher at $1 as of 5:14 p.m. (IST) on Sunday, 15 June 2025, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The company earns revenues through the token and product sales of USD1.

The token's trading volume has witnessed a 3.39 per cent growth in the last 24 hours to its current levels of $886.91 million, as the market capitalisation (M-Cap) of the cryptocurrency was over $2.19 billion.

The token hit an all-time high of $1.01 on 12 May 2025, while the all-time low level was at $0.991 on 16 April 2025, according to the exchange data.

The peg stability of the coin is at a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar via the short-term treasuries and cash equivalents, which are audited on a quarterly basis.

Trump's Crypto Push Donald Trump's second term at the White House has brought a series of changes to the Trump administration. The republican party has now positioned its affiliations and promised the people to support the rise of the crypto industry in the United States.

In March 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to establish a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile” in efforts to make the US the leader among other nations in the digital asset strategy.

Trump also promised the people of the nation and market investors that he seeks to make the US the “crypto capital of the world,” embracing the need for digital assets to drive economic growth and technological leadership.

“I am very positive and open-minded to cryptocurrency companies, and all things related to this new and burgeoning industry. Our country must be the leader in the field,” said Trump in a White House fact sheet.

Trump also launched his official cryptocurrency, “$TRUMP,” on 18 January 2025, right before he was appointed the 47th President of the United States of America on 20 January 2025.

According to Mint's earlier report, the Trump meme coin gained more than 230 per cent in 24 hours as the M-Cap crossed the $14.3 billion mark a day ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Supporting the crypto initiatives, Donald Trump launched the $TRUMP meme coin to mark the celebrations of his White House comeback.