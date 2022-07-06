How EU plans to tame the wild west of cryptos

The efficacy of stablecoins, which claim to be less volatile that other cryptos, came into question after the crash of Terraform Labs’ Luna token. The MiCA would mandate that stablecoin issuers maintain minimum liquidity to provide for sudden large withdrawals by users, and the reserves must also be protected from insolvency. The European Banking Authority (EBA) has been brought in to supervise stablecoins, and the law asks stablecoin issuers to provide claims to investors free of charge. In addition, large coins which are used as a means of payment will be capped at €200 million worth of transactions per day.