How FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried went from crypto golden boy to villain

For now, there have been few signs of broader impact, reassuring professionals and others. When hedge-fund Long-Term Capital Management imploded in 1998, the Federal Reserve was forced to step in to help stabilize the financial system, and the downfall of Lehman Brothers and other financial institutions in 2008 also required the government and Fed to help bolster the economy. That’s not happening today. The stock market suffered a setback earlier this week amid the crypto troubles, but it has rallied in recent days on reassuring inflation data, and the pain seems contained to the crypto world.