Before crypto bubble came the mighty South Sea bubble

There was someone wanting to make deal boards out of saw dust and wanted to raise money for the same. Someone else wanted to make a wheel of perpetual motion. One proposal sought to raise money to develop an air pump for the brain. There were several other proposals—a business trading in human hair; hospitals to take care of illegitimate children of the London elite; yet another one for furnishing funerals in various parts of the country. (And you thought techno-solutionism is a modern phenomenon?) But there was one proposal which took the cake. It was ‘a company for carrying on an undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is’.