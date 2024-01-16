Spot bitcoin ETFs: Can Indian investors make hay while the sun shines?
Participation in foreign stock and ETF markets by Indian investors is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). However, Indian investors need much more than SEC’s green signal amid repeated warnings by the RBI governor in the recent past.
Soon after spot bitcoin ETF was approved by the US markets regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there has been a surge in the bitcoin price. On Tuesday, the bitcoin was trading at $42,837, 1 percent higher.
