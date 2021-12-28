How Indians invested in crypto in 2021?

Sumit Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of CoinDCX believes that Indian users have always believed in less risky investment options. “The same is reflected in their crypto investments. Domestic investors mostly invest in major tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have the largest share in the market cap. Some other altcoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also attracted Indian investors on different occasions," said Gupta.