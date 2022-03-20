How investors can keep crypto assets safe

One option is the custodian method. This is where companies like Coinbase Custody and Gemini are in charge of securely storing your funds, similar to how a bank keeps your money in a checking or savings account. These services are known as custodial wallets, and they take charge of your private keys—long, randomly generated passwords made up of numbers and letters—that allow crypto transactions to occur. You log in to your account with an email and password—ideally with multifactor authentication set up—and you’re good to buy, sell and trade crypto.

