How is crypto market different from stock market

On the other hand, nations have struggled to regulate crypto markets. While some exchanges do a lot of self regulation through voluntary bodies and self declared code of conduct. Yet, this market is hard to understand and difficult to regulate due to poor understanding of the underlying basis of cryptocurrencies. There is hardly any reliable agency or resource for investors to trust. Besides, when there is a crash, entire wealth may be wiped out which does not exactly happen in stock exchanges, since SEBI has a circuit breaker mechanism when trading is halted if fluctuations are beyond pre defined levels since there is real time monitoring, added Archit Gupta Maturity Since stock exchanges have been in operation for a lot longer, they are more developed than cryptocurrency exchanges.

