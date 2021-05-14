How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Elon Musk to keep moving markets

Dogecoin had an even wilder ride this week, first spiralling downward after Musk called it "a hustle" during the U.S. "Saturday Night Live" TV show. Hours later, it jumped when Musk announced his commercial rocket company SpaceX would accept it for payment. The upstart cryptocurrency received a further bump on Thursday when Musk said he was involved in work to improve its transaction efficiency.

