How quantum computing could upend bitcoin

Think of a public key like an email address or a username. Anyone can view and share it, and anyone can use it to encrypt data. However, only the holders of the corresponding private key can decrypt the data. The security of encryption relies on the difficulty of factoring large numbers, or breaking a number into smaller prime numbers that, when multiplied together, equal the larger number. Current technology is unable to do that, but a fully realized quantum computer theoretically could, and in surprisingly short time.