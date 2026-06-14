How SpaceX’s 18,712 bitcoin holding could rewrite corporate crypto adoption

SpaceX on Friday made a stellar debut on public markets, drawing intense investor interest and becoming one of the most valuable listed companies in the world. The company is now worth $2.1 trillion after its stock launched 19.2% higher in its debut on Wall Street.

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The IPO attracted strong demand from both retail and institutional investors as Elon Musk pushes ahead with plans to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure into space through orbital data centres. But, what might have missed the eye is that the listing brings the largest bitcoin position ever attached to an IPO, with SpaceX disclosing a bitcoin reserve worth approximately $1.29 billion. Though it is not significant compared to the company's total valuation, it could influence how corporate world views and adopts cryptocurrency.

According to the company’s S-1 filing, SpaceX owns 18,712 bitcoins. The company has bought them for around $661 million, and their value had risen to about $1.29 billion as of March 31.

The company filing mentioned tha it holds bitcoin ‘as a strategic reserve for excess cash.’

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Why this is significant? SpaceX is not a bitcoin company, but primarily a rocket, satellite, and AI company. Yet, it it has chosen to keep bitcoin as part of its corporate reserves alongside cash and it decided to carry on the strategy while nto the public market through its historic Nasdaq listing.

This is what makes it different from other major publicly traded bitcoin holders.

For example, Strategy’s, the largest corporate holder, core strategy revolves around buying and holding bitcoin, and its stock often moves in line with the cryptocurrency’s price. Then, treasury vehicles like BitMine raise funds specifically to purchase crypto assets, making their fortunes heavily dependent on the value of those holdings.

On the other hand, SpaceX treats bitcoin as one part of a broader business and treasury strategy rather than its primary purpose.

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SpaceX now ranks as the eighth-largest corporate holder of bitcoin, according to cryptocurrency treasury tracking platforms

SpaceX crypto strategy - how it can change Bitcoin trading pattern in coming day? For SpaceX, the bitcoin holding is relatively small compared to company's total valuation. Such a holding cannot significantly influence the stock prices, but it is substantial enough to normalise the fact that it can be accepted corporate asset.

For years, blockchain analysts believed SpaceX owned around 8,300 bitcoins, but now the company's IPO filing revealed it actually held 18,712 bitcoins. Although SpaceX had increased its bitcoin holdings over the years, the full extent of its investment remained unknown until the company filing was released. And, now that SpaceX is a public company, it will have to regularly report its bitcoin holdings.

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Under fair-value accounting rules, SpaceX will have to update the value of its bitcoin holdings every quarter based on market prices. As a result, the company will report gains when bitcoin rises and losses when it falls, even if it does not buy or sell any bitcoin.

Also, another striking strategy the company follows is the fact the neither SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk's two major corporate ventures, have shown much interest in actively trading its bitcoin reserves. Instead, they have continued to hold the asset through multiple earnings cycles, market downturns, analyst scrutiny, and price volatility.

This provides Fortune 500 finance chief a working example on they can can treat bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset, absorb the resulting earnings volatility, and continue operating without making the cryptocurrency a central focus of its financial strategy.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.