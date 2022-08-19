How TerraUSD crash pushed this crypto exchange to reduce staff by 80%

The free fall in TerraUSD and sister token Luna in May led to reportedly a whopping over $40 billion crash in the market impacting many investors, firms, and exchanges. The entire crypto market faced a frenzy selloff between May to June this year, and thus began the trend of cryptocurrency exchanges halting their withdrawals. Basically, the crypto exchanges were short of liquidity and by freezing wallets, they were halting more outflow from their system. But the chaos had already begun, and now finding the right solution to stay afloat is what could do good for them. Some crypto exchanges have opted for bankruptcy, while some are looking for investments and joint ventures. Also, some exchanges have laid off their staff to minimise expenditure, among which is also, Hodlnaut.