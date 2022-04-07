How the Russia-Ukraine conflict has put cryptocurrencies in the spotlight

Economic sanctions against Russia are not new. A number have been put in place since the country annexed Crimea in 2014. The current Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in new financial and economic sanctions that penalise Russian organizations and individuals, including oligarchs. As a result, the value of the Russian ruble is falling to the point where several Russian subsidiaries of European banks are reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy.

