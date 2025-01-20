Melania Trump’s meme coin $MELANIA jumps 2000% — a step-by-step guide on how to buy

How to buy Melania Trump coin: You can acquire Melania Trump's coin $MELANIA from the official website using either a debit card or cryptocurrency. Alternatively, we give you a step-by-step guide using any crypto exchange.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Donald Trump’s wife and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump, launched her cryptocurrency meme coin $MELANIA late on Sunday (US time), tanking her husband’s meme coin $TRUMP briefly by as much as 50 per cent.(AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump's wife and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump, launched her cryptocurrency meme coin $MELANIA late on Sunday (US time), tanking her husband's meme coin $TRUMP briefly by as much as 50 per cent.

Melania Trump posted the announcements across social media, declaring: “The official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.” We take a look at how to buy her crypto token.

Melania Memes are fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain. At time of writing, 8 am on January 20 (IST), the Melania coin was trading at $0.1261 each, up an impressive 2160.31 per cent since launch and with a market capitalisation of $5.71 million, as per data on Coinmarketcap.

How to Buy Melania Trump Coin

You can acquire Melania Memes through the official website using either a debit card or cryptocurrency here - https://melaniameme.com/#how-to-buy

Alternatively, find a reliable centralized exchange where the coin is listed on, Binance and Coinmarketcap are come examples and a decentralized exchange (DEX) which supports the blockchain to buy the Melania Trump coin.

Here's the step-by-step guide:

  • Download and set up a wallet: Download and set up a wallet. Ensure that your seed phrase is safe and note down your wallet address for future steps.
  • Buy a base crypto currency: You can log into your crypto account on any exchange to buy a base crypto such as Ethereum / Binance Coin / Solana and send it to your wallet. Moving your base cryptocurrency from the exchange to your wallet allows for secure storage. Notably, Melania Memes are minted on the Solana blockchain network, as per the official website.
  • Choose a Decentralized Exchange (DEX): Choose a DEX of your choice and ensure your chosen wallet is supported. Then connect your wallet to the DEX using the wallet address.

  • Trade Your ETH With the Coin You Want: Once the tokens are in your wallet, you can select it as the payment method to buy the coin you want — e.g. buy Melania Trump's coin $MELANIA.
  • If Melania Trump Does Not Show: If the Melania Trump coin does not show up automatically, check decentralized exchanges or niche centralized exchanges that specialize in meme coins. Search for Melania Meme coin and use its official contract address from trusted sources to ensure you’re purchasing the correct token.
  • Apply the Swap: Once the previous steps are completed, click on Swap button and decide where to buy your Melania Trump coin from.

Set slippage tolerance: Adjust to account for price volatility. Enter the Amount: Specify the base cryptocurrency to swap. Confirm the transaction: Review details before confirming.

Securely store your coins

After the transaction, ensure your wallet displays your Melania Meme Coins for safekeeping.

Whichever marketplace or decentralized exchange you use to buy Melania Trump coins, understand cryptocurrency basics and ensure secure transactions to have a better experience. With proper steps, enthusiasts can add $MELANIA to their digital portfolios.

First Published:20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST
