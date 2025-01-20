Melania Trump’s meme coin $MELANIA jumps 2000% — a step-by-step guide on how to buy

Donald Trump's wife and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump, launched her cryptocurrency meme coin $MELANIA late on Sunday (US time), tanking her husband's meme coin $TRUMP briefly by as much as 50 per cent.
Melania Trump posted the announcements across social media, declaring: “The official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.” We take a look at how to buy her crypto token.
Melania Memes are fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain. At time of writing, 8 am on January 20 (IST), the Melania coin was trading at $0.1261 each, up an impressive 2160.31 per cent since launch and with a market capitalisation of $5.71 million, as per data on Coinmarketcap.
You can acquire Melania Memes through the official website using either a debit card or cryptocurrency here - https://melaniameme.com/#how-to-buy
Alternatively, find a reliable centralized exchange where the coin is listed on, Binance and Coinmarketcap are come examples and a decentralized exchange (DEX) which supports the blockchain to buy the Melania Trump coin.
Set slippage tolerance: Adjust to account for price volatility. Enter the Amount: Specify the base cryptocurrency to swap. Confirm the transaction: Review details before confirming.
After the transaction, ensure your wallet displays your Melania Meme Coins for safekeeping.
Whichever marketplace or decentralized exchange you use to buy Melania Trump coins, understand cryptocurrency basics and ensure secure transactions to have a better experience. With proper steps, enthusiasts can add $MELANIA to their digital portfolios.