This guide demonstrates how, in just five minutes, you can duplicate the investment portfolios of cryptocurrency venture capital firms. But the first question to ask is: Why would you want to copy VC firms?

Before making any investments, crypto venture capital firms put their projects through a rigorous study and an assessment procedure that looks at, among other things, the following key points:

- Business and use cases

- Business strategy

- Knowledge and passion of the project team

- Possibilities of growth

Numerous meetings with management teams are held, and financial assessments are carried out to analyze these issues.

In a nutshell, VCs learn things about crypto ventures that are typically either impossible or not to the same degree for regular investors.

This indicates that there is a strong likelihood that a project is a viable one with significant room for development if a crypto VC company invests in it.

You should invest in the same projects that these companies have in their portfolios for this reason.

How can you look at what VC firms are doing?

Actually, it is quite simple.

Go to the website CoinMarketCap

Make sure the "Cryptocurrencies" tab is selected.

To get more filter choices, click on "Filters."

Click on "Category."

Enter "portfolio."

Select a company from the list of crypto VC companies.

Examine their portfolio's cryptocurrency initiatives.

That is it.

These procedures will provide you access to information on more than 30 VC companies' portfolios of cryptocurrency investments.

However, there are a few things that you should absolutely consider.

Things to Watch Out For When Analyzing Crypto VC Portfolios

Always do your own research.

Do not only rely on the opinion of another individual or an organization.

Recognize the investments you wish to make.

These companies’ investments, some of which were made years ago, have not done well.

Because of this, concentrating on initiatives that are more recent in the individual portfolios is frequently the best option.

Actively developing projects are what you need.

Not every investing firm achieves success.

To begin with, pick trustworthy VC firms like160z, Binance Labs, or Kenetic.