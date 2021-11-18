How to explain crypto to senior citizens

Third, there is a very basic problem in the way cryptocurrencies are structured, which limits their ability to process payments at a fast pace. As William Quinn and John Turner write in Boom and Bust—A Global History of Financial Bubbles: “﻿[Bitcoin’s] popularity exposed the inability of its system to process large numbers of transactions, resulting in long delays in transferring bitcoins and substantial transaction costs. The impossibility of reversing mistakes made it impractical." The bitcoin network can handle around seven transactions per second. Visa can handle 65,000 transactions per second. The good bit is that newer cryptocurrencies are trying to solve this problem. So, in that sense, you can’t use cryptos to carry out everyday money transactions.