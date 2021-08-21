How to give bitcoin, ether as a Rakhi gift to your sister

“The word money has not been defined in any of the acts of Indian Parliament. However, this word has been defined a few times by the courts. There is a Supreme Court ruling in Dhampur Sugar Mills case, in which the apex court said that money is a legal tender. This legal tender has been defined in an RBI circular as a coin or a banknote that is legally tenderable for discharge of debt or obligation. If something is not coin or banknote, it is not a legal tender," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann, a research and advisory firm.

