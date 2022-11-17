How to handle cryptocurrencies and NFTs in your estate planning

It is essential for heirs to know how to access crypto assets that are part of an estate. If you use a custodial service or services, you’ll want to leave heirs that information. If you store your private keys—strings of letters and numbers that allow access to your assets—on an old, offline computer, those assets will be lost if the device is thrown out because your heirs don’t realize its significance, Mr. Schmidt says. Similarly, if you use a hardware device to manage your crypto assets, heirs will need your seed phrase, which is similar to a master password, to gain access.

