How to protect your crypto assets if the exchange goes bankrupt. Read Here

In a non-custodial crypto wallet, the user is the manager of his or her crypto assets. They are less risky and the information remains with the customers. The security levels in custodial wallets are high and vulnerable to hacks. While non-custodial assets are offline, hardware wallets in the form of physical medium - reduce the chance of getting data leak and theft among others - until and unless the user shares his or her details with someone else.

