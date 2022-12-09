How to start regulating the crypto markets—immediately

‘DeFi’ platforms

Our proposed initiatives, which focus on intermediaries, should not be read to suggest that we are giving a pass to “DeFi" (decentralized finance) platforms, which seek to eliminate intermediaries by offering software protocols, such as trade matching or asset-lending programs, on public blockchains. To the contrary. While their structure may appear different, many of the same risks are still present—scams, hacks, lack of operational resilience, and potential for manipulation of the protocol. And many DeFi platforms, contrary to their claims, have identifiable control persons and beneficiaries. It may take some creativity to implement the core regulatory requirements for DeFi platforms, but we expect regulators will be up to the task. No doubt they will be assisted by centralized intermediaries in this effort as they will have new incentives to ensure their DeFi competitors are offering equivalent protections.