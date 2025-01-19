Apropos to nothing, United States President-elect Donald Trump's official social media accounts dropped details of a new “official meme” from the popular leader across platforms. Accompanied by no immediate statement from vocal Trump, or his representatives, the posts were initially dismissed as a hack, but as the hours passed and linked websites led back to Trump's known businesses, the buzz skyrocketed.
The hype around the $TRUMP meme coin pushed its value to $36 per token, for a market capitalisation of $7.18 billion, at the time of writing (January 19, 11.25 am IST), according to data available on Coinmarketcap. According to a report by Fox Business, the virtual token has risen by an impressive more than 1,000 per cent since launch.
Late on January 18, Eric Trump posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), officially confirming the development. He wrote: “I am extremely proud of what we continue to accomplish in crypto. $Trump is currently the hottest digital meme on earth and I truly believe that World Liberty will revolutionize DeFi/Cefi and will be the future of finance. We are just getting started!” (sic)
Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Junior launched World Liberty Financial, a digital asset platform aimed at the decentralised finance (DiFi) segment, in September 2024. DeFi is an arcane crypto sector in which people trade, lend, and borrow digital assets peer-to-peer using automated software, according to a Bloomberg report.
Thus, the gains for Trump's linked businesses is around $7 billion at present, and rising. At current trends, an AFP report noted that combined with the coins not yet on the market, the token's worth would be around $24 billion by 2028.
According to an AFP report, neither Trump nor the company managing the launch, Fight Fight Fight LLC, offered details about how much he made from the initial batch of meme coins released. However, the coin's official site said 200 million meme coins were issued, and another 800 million would be issued over the next three years.
Bloomberg noted that the website's fine print disclaimed that the tokens, available via the Solana blockchain network, are not intended to be an “investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type,” but crypto-minded Trump fans immediately started buying.
The AFP report pointed out that meme coins have no economic or transactional value and are often seen as a means of speculative trading. It added that most meme coins, such as $TRUMP, are designed to capitalise on the popularity of a certain personality, movement, or viral internet trend.
Notably, the move, hailed by crypto industry proponents as “savvy”, has been met with criticism from watchdogs and officials who decried the second-time President's assets as being even more subject to conflict of interest debates.
For months, Trump has decried the authorities' requirements that he and his Cabinet picks divest assets to reduce conflicts of interest while in office.
As per the ethics pledge on the General Services Administration's website, Trump has not pledged that he would avoid conflicts of interest or that he hold only “non-conflicting assets”, according to a Reuters report.
Trump has a $3.76 billion stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social, as well as stakes in a cryptocurrency business, real estate properties, and several foreign deals. The family real estate company, now run largely by Trump's son Eric, also owns a portfolio of hotels, golf courses, resorts, New York City office space, retail operations, and condominiums, the Reuters report added.
As such, $TRUMP has drawn an immediate rebuke from government watchdogs, who called it his latest breach of ethical norms and a way to profit from his place on the world stage.
Danielle Brian, executive director of the nonpartisan Project on Government Oversight told Bloomberg, “A memecoin, which is usually unlinked to any underlying business and thus highly speculative for investors and potentially wildly lucrative for founders, pushes the boundaries further. Any effort the Trump Organization was making to demonstrate they were concerned about potential conflicts, specifically where it comes to foreign governments — this seems to entirely undermine.”
The Reuters report noted that Bessent, Lutnick, Musk, Ramaswamy, Sacks, Witkoff, and Atkins did not respond to requests for comment.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.