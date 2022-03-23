How would tax on crypto assets impact industry?

The Union Budget 2022-23 in February proposed that gains from virtual digital assets or crypto assets would be taxed at 30% irrespective of the individual’s income tax slab. In addition, a 1% tax deducted at source or TDS was introduced on the transfer of such assets. The government did not say if crypto assets are to be treated as currency, commodity, or security, and a clarification is expected in due course via separate legislation. Gifting of crypto assets to non-relatives is also taxed in the hands of the recipient if the value exceeds ₹50,000 in a year.