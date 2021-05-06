Huge crypto bet draws heat for bank stock fund

I suppose that’s believable (though just this week Galaxy agreed to buy crypto custodian BitGo Inc., hardly a sign of a pivot into more typical banking). Either way, it doesn’t seem as if it truly matters. According to the fund’s prospectus, “it will, under normal conditions, invest at least 80% of the value of its assets in stocks of companies principally engaged in the banking or financial services industries." It considers Voyager Digital and Galaxy Digital “investment services," according to a fact sheet, while Morningstar labels Voyager a tech stock. Even after paring back some of its exposure to Voyager, which has gained a staggering 12,873% over the past year, it remains far and away the largest holding in the fund. Emerald also holds some of the company’s shares in its Growth Fund and Insights Fund.