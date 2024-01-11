I don't think world, especially EMs, can afford a 'cryptomania', says RBI Governor at Mint BFSI Summit
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das reaffirmed the central bank's stance on crypto, citing the risks it poses to the world and emerging markets.
The Reserve Bank of India Governor (RBI) on Thursday said that the central bank's on crypto remains unchanged. Governor Shaktikanta Das during the Mint's BFSI Summit said, “RBI's position on cryptocurrency remains unchanged. Traveling down that path will create huge risks. I don't think the world or emerging markets can take a crypto mania like the Tulip mania".
