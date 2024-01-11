 I don't think world, especially EMs, can afford a 'cryptomania', says RBI Governor at Mint BFSI Summit | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/  I don't think world, especially EMs, can afford a 'cryptomania', says RBI Governor at Mint BFSI Summit
I don't think world, especially EMs, can afford a 'cryptomania', says RBI Governor at Mint BFSI Summit

 Livemint

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das reaffirmed the central bank's stance on crypto, citing the risks it poses to the world and emerging markets.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India Governor (RBI) on Thursday said that the central bank's on crypto remains unchanged. Governor Shaktikanta Das during the Mint's BFSI Summit said, “RBI's position on cryptocurrency remains unchanged. Traveling down that path will create huge risks. I don't think the world or emerging markets can take a crypto mania like the Tulip mania".

Last year too, the RBI Governor said that the central bank's stance on banning crypto assets remained unchanged. He has always called cryptocurrencies a "serious threat to financial stability for all countries, especially for emerging markets".

"How will you regulate it, whom will you regulate, and what will you regulate?" he asked those tasked with regulating this burgeoning industry. He referred to a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper, which acknowledged the need for countries to consider imposing additional restrictions on cryptocurrencies," Das said in October 2023.

Further, RBI Governor Das lauded private companies for their roles in making India a world leader in the UPI Payment system during the Mint BFSI Summit.

"The digital lending guidelines have been well accepted. The Fintech sector is growing and will grow but it needs to grow sustainability and that is our emphasis," Das said during the Mint BFSI Summit.

With the recent spike in fraudulent lending apps, the RBI governor said they are working with the government and the concerned ministries for appropriate measures against suspicious applications.

Governor Das said that the robustness of IT system and threat of cyber security can be a major challenge for banks, and addded, "We are working tirelessly towards further strengthening India's banking system, and the overall financial system".

During the Mint BFSI Summit, RBI Governor Das also mentioned the cenral's bank plan on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

"We're expanding wholesale CBDC and exploring the potential for programmable features in retail CBDC to enable senders to define specific end uses," Governor Das said.

 

