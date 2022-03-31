IMF makes case against crypto adoption

“We have drafted a consultation paper on cryptocurrency. Now, we have reached out to institutional stakeholders within the country and outside. We are taking inputs from the IMF and the World Bank and incorporating these. We will update the consultation paper based on that, and based on the responses by the RBI, SEBI, we will be updating it," said another of the officials cited above. “We have covered a bit of ground … A few things are very clear -- that (its) use case as a currency is the weakest and it has so many problems associated with that. As far as crypto assets are concerned, there are risks that assets get into the financial system and no single country can control these risks on its own," said the second official.