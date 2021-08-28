India 6th biggest country in terms of DeFi adoption: Chainalysis

“India’s dominant position in Defi adoption indicates that crypto investments in India are widespread and deeply rooted in the country’s economy. I think it will be wise to say that in India, most businesses and the crypto community are driving the Defi adoption. There is an urgent need to take Defi to the masses to transform India's financial system and make it future-ready. When India's masses start adopting Defi adoption then we will see India at number one position in Defi adoption index," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.