India likely working on roadmap to regulate cryptocurrencies at G-20
- Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth in an interview said that the government is working with Financial Stability Board (FSB) to at least build a policy for crypto assets along with a regulatory framework.
India is likely to introduce a roadmap for regulating virtual assets such as cryptocurrencies. On Thursday, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth in an interview said that the government is working with Financial Stability Board (FSB) to at least build a policy for crypto assets along with a regulatory framework. The same is expected to be agreed upon during India's G-20 presidency itself.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×