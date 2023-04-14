India says G20 members see need for global crypto regulations1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 03:47 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said crypto assets not backed by central banks can fall and cause macroeconomic instability
WASHINGTON : Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was a greater acceptance among Group of 20 member countries that any new regulations on the crypto assets need to be globally coordinated, and said crypto assets not backed by central banks can fall and cause macroeconomic instability.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×