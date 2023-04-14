Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  India says G20 members see need for global crypto regulations

India says G20 members see need for global crypto regulations

1 min read . 03:47 AM IST Reuters
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said crypto assets not backed by central banks can fall and cause macroeconomic instability

WASHINGTON : Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was a greater acceptance among Group of 20 member countries that any new regulations on the crypto assets need to be globally coordinated, and said crypto assets not backed by central banks can fall and cause macroeconomic instability.

WASHINGTON : Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was a greater acceptance among Group of 20 member countries that any new regulations on the crypto assets need to be globally coordinated, and said crypto assets not backed by central banks can fall and cause macroeconomic instability.

"The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets," Sitharaman told a news conference after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

"The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets," Sitharaman told a news conference after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP