Indian exchanges delist crypto Luna after 100% fall in 7 days

“The current Luna fiasco is a great learning opportunity for the global crypto community as it has revealed the weak links within the algorithm-based stablecoin ecosystem. It is important to note that Terra network is one of the most tech-savvy in the crypto industry and Terra UST is a pioneer in the algo-based stablecoin race. The LUNA crisis reiterates the fact that crypto as an asset is highly volatile and investors need to trade with caution with a long-term horizon of 2-3 years to stay profitable," said Charles Tan, chief marketing officer at Atato, a licensed Multi-Party Computation(MPC) crypto custodian wallet.