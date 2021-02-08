Indian platforms campaign to deter Centre’s expected ban on cryptocurrencies

The industry has been nervous since the central government announced plans to ban the use of private cryptocurrencies in India late last month. The same was announced via the agenda for the Budget session of the Parliament. The government is expected to introduce a bill aimed to create a framework for India’s own digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This bill will also “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India". The definition of “private cryptocurrency" hasn’t been clarified yet, but many expect this to amount to a ban on digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more.

