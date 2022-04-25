Indian retail investors rank highest for trust in cryptocurrencies: Study

“Our country has set itself an ambitious target of becoming a US$5 trillion economy but, the lack of financial literacy and slow technology adoption can put us off track. Increasing retail investor awareness that will enhance trust in the sector is the only way to grow the sector. The role of financial advisers becomes very crucial at such times as they act as the support system to the retail investors and help in the growth of the industry. As seen in CFA Institute’s Trust Study 2022, more than 50% of retail investors with advisers are willing to try new investment products. The study provides some deep insights like these that can help the sector better understand the rapidly evolving trends and align itself accordingly." said Rajendra Kalur, Chairperson of CFA Society India.