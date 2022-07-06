India's cryptocurrency exchanges wobble as new tax dampens trading

A latest survey revealed that 83% of Indian traders believed that the recent tax implementation deterred their trading frequency in the cryptocurrency market. As per a report, Indian tax rules have already knocked down 60-70% of volumes in cryptocurrencies in the country.
India has tightened the bolt on trading in cryptocurrency assets with the latest tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1% being the latest addition to the tax rules for the platform. Following this, the country's crypto exchanges have taken a massive blow as new tax rates dampened trading volumes.
According to Reuters, the 1% TDS on cryptocurrency trades in India starting this month, has been a further disincentive for investors in a market where a burdensome regulatory regime and a 30% digital income tax had already knocked volumes by 60-70%, traders and industry executives said.
CoinSwitch, CEO Ashish Singhal in an interview with Reuters said, "a mix of macro factors and regulatory developments in India has led to a significant volume drop across exchanges."
Meanwhile, Rajagopal Menon, vice president of the WazirX crypto exchange told the news agency that "we are scraping the bottom of the barrel as far as volumes are concerned," adding, "the amount of regulatory tangles, lack of ease of doing business and paperwork that has been created on every single trade has made investors and traders wary and we are seeing that people are moving to international exchanges or the grey market."
On Tuesday, WazirX and Zebpay launched a survey on Trader Sentiment revealing that 83% of traders believed that the recent tax implementation deterred their trading frequency. In addition, around 24% of respondents are contemplating shifting their trading activities to international exchanges owing to the high taxation. Further, 29% of the respondents traded lesser than the pre-tax period.
Also, the survey pointed out that 27% of the respondents sold over 50% of their portfolio before 1st April, whereas 57% sold under 10%. In the current scenario, revenue from tax collections for the government will decline as 27% of customers (34% traders and 23% holders) said they will trade less than earlier owing to the current taxation policy.
Talking about the bear market, Singhal told that the current bear run has impacted equities, bonds, and other investment classes. Cryptos are no different. Volumes in the Indian crypto market have been following global trends. He added, "we believe that the bear market is temporary, and that crypto is here to stay. It is an emerging yet attractive asset class in the making, and we will make continued efforts to raise user awareness to help customers/users make informed decisions through a mix of owned, earned, and paid communication platforms."
"Bear market is a cleansing process. Weak businesses will perish, while companies with strong product-market fit and the right business model will emerge stronger," Singhal added.
After a 30% tax rate, cryptocurrencies also face 1% TDS from July 1. It means, that an Indian citizen selling their assets either Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB, Shibu Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin among others will receive 1% less the value of its assets at the selling price. Experts are of mixed opinions in regards to the new TDS. Some believe that this would discourage cryptocurrency investment, or it would be detrimental to the industry.