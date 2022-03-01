India’s first crypto index IC15 to be traded on Bitbns exchange soon

Bitbns exchange licensing arrangement with CryptoWire will meet the much-desired need of the trading community for trading in IC15 index which allows clean trading on prices of underlying without the challenges of the taking delivery in individual cryptocurrency. Bitbns has 4 million users and 350 coin-pairs traded on the exchange, and we believe that our users will derive great benefit from IC15, according to the exchange.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}