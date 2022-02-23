Just when NFTs are taking the digital art and collectibles world by storm, Jupiter Meta is launching India’s first fully curated NFT marketplace and taking it live on February 23. The digital marketplace will focus on music, film and gaming, creating singular experiences for users to maximise their time in the metaverse.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are unique and cannot be replaced. These digital assets represent both digital as well as real-world objects including music, drawings, art and videos. NFTs are bought and sold online, often using cryptocurrencies.

Jupiter Meta, cofounded by Sathyan Rajan and Chakradhar Reddy Kommera, has plans to expand in the growing Web 3.0 space as the startup looks to bring users “a more involved and personal feel to their metaverse interactions." The company's marketplace is backed by its own level-1 Rubix blockchain technology with zero gas fees. The blockchain is green, sustainable and 100% secure for users.

Additionally, the company plans to kick off the country’s first-of-its-kind digital wall art, commemorating the essence of Chennai and labelled the ‘Icons of Singara Chennai’ which is a collection of digital art pieces of monuments, locations, food, places of worship, beaches, and other symbolic representations of the city. These items will be sold as NFTs for people to own in the Jupiter Meta marketplace. The project’s art is being led by Karthik SS of 108 Collective.

Karthik SS has said, "as someone with strong Chennai roots, the project is very personal. This is a celebration of Chennai, its people, language, and flavours. And also the technology that the city prides itself on. As artists, the metaverse is huge for us, and new opportunities are everywhere."

Manasa Rajan, Business Head, Jupiter Meta, said, “Jupiter Meta is an outcome of our vision to create a metaverse for all, for every creative mind, and not just tech buffs. We are witnessing just the beginning of a revolutionary shift in what Web 3.0 can allow us to do and are happy to be starting our journey with the marketplace. We’re all defining pop culture at this very moment, and it’s only going to get bigger."

Jupiter Meta owns the NFTs and will sell them on its marketplace. There will be 12 art pieces, and the company plans to mint multiple copies of each for sale. To buy an NFT, buyers will have to register on the marketplace and open a wallet account. The NFTs will be sold on a fixed-price basis.

