India's plan to ban Bitcoin faces resistance as its crypto crowd fights back

The bureaucracy will no doubt push back. The Reserve Bank of India, which tried in 2018 to cut off the digital-asset industry’s links to local bank accounts, would likely see Srinivasan’s proposals for democratized access to international finance as an end to its capital controls. (Even students, he says, should be allowed to issue personal tokens, collateralizing the worth of their future time.) Monetary policy may then have to give up trying to manage the exchange rate altogether.