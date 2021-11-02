Inflows into crypto funds slump as Bitcoin ETF euphoria fades

NEW DELHI: Inflows into digital asset investment products or crypto funds slumped more than 80% to $288 million last week as bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) failed to see much action, according to digital asset manager CoinShares.

For the week ended 22 October, crypto funds had logged inflows totalling $1.47 billion, the largest on record by a significant margin. Gains were driven by the first bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) called the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which started trading in the US.

However, for the week ended 29 October, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs cooled with only $53 million from US investors last week.

With recent inflows, total fresh funds into digital asset investment products on a year to date (YTD) basis now stand at a record $8.7 billion, which is 30% higher than the total for 2020.

The world’s biggest crypto asset, Bitcoin, saw the majority of inflows totalling $269 million last week bring total inflows for October to $2 billion.

“The record-breaking previous week, following the US Securities and Exchange Commission permitting a Bitcoin futures ETF decision, was not repeated last week with only $53 million of inflows from US-based ETFs," CoinShares said in a report.

Meanwhile, Ethereum broke its three-week dry spell with inflows totalling $17 million last week with year-to-date inflows now totalling $1 million. As per CoinShares, last week’s outperformance of altcoins, in general, led to Ethereum’s market share rising back to 32%.

Other altcoins saw inflows, most notably Solana, Cardano and Polkadot, which saw inflows totalling $15 million, $5 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

However, multi-asset investment products saw outflows totalling a record $23 million, in what is now a three-week run of outflows. “We believe investors are currently preferring single-line exposure and are becoming more discerning over their altcoin exposure," CoinShares wrote.

In terms of crypto fund providers, the world’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale, remained steady with total assets under management (AUM) of $55.12 billion, followed by CoinShares at $6.22 billion and 3iQ with an AUM of $2.94 billion.

The total assets under management (AUM) of crypto fund providers were at $78.72 for the week.

