Influencer marketers considering NFTs to increase creator monetisation

They could be in luck too, as platforms are thinking of integrating NFTs in their services as well. On January 25, Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, said that the company is exploring the integration of NFT marketplaces on its platform, while Instagram’s chief executive Adam Mosseri had said the platform is “actively exploring" NFTs on December 21. Twitter, too, had confirmed plans to bring NFTs to its platform last year.

