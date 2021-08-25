Inside the RBI’s digital currency dream

Many experts believe that while the traditional financial system has helped globalize the world economy, its potential to effectively handle cross-border trade and movement has reached a point of stagnation. Now, a race is on to find a replacement. And who gets there first might matter. “The immediate usage (of CBDCs) is of course as the replacement of (existing) currency notes," said Ananth Narayan, an associate professor at the S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) and an expert on international banking and financial markets. “But the bigger possibility and aspiration for (many) countries, especially China, could be to replace and upend the SWIFT system. This system of (international) money transfer ensures that the US has a disproportionate control of the (current) global settlement process." “What China may be exploring is to see if (the) CBDC can be a way to internationalize the yuan," Narayan added.