Jupiter Meta is all set to unveil music NFTs for the first time in the country on April 14, 2022. As the country's first curated NFT marketplace, the unique offerings will be made available as part of a special metaverse concert featuring a solo performance by singer and composer Karthik.

As per the company press release, the launch of music NFTs in the country is a landmark event as music NFTs will allow musicians the right to owner their work and allow them to reach their fans directly. “These NFTs substantially benefit the creator, giving them more control over their work. For buyers of these music clips, there is potential in terms of a sense of ownership and financial flexibility," as per the release.

Manasa Rajan, CEO, Jupiter Meta said, “the metaverse isn’t just a buzzword anymore. It has real implications and brings actual value to the way we interact with one another and with intangibles such as culture and the sense of community."

“Music NFTs will give users a specific value and sense of ownership that cannot be replicated, while the concert will bridge the physical divide between artist and fan in a sense and open the doors for more personalised and meaningful conversations outside our reality," he added.

Meanwhile, musician Karthik said, “doing something like this in the metaverse is beyond imagination! I’m really happy fans get to experience this special moment and own my new songs! It is going to be rocking."

Here is what you need to know about Jupiter Meta's music NFTs:

It is important to note that a limited number of tickets are available on a fixed-price basis.

Tickets that are purchased will be stored as NFTs in a user’s wallet, possessing a tradeable value.

Visitors will enjoy some classic hits and two entirely new compositions being performed for the first time.

Ticket holders will be credited with the new tracks as music NFTs, and while one can play them for personal use, any commercial use may attract certain royalties for the performer.

How to enter the digital venue?

Visitors can enter the digital venue at least 30 minutes before the show starts to explore the space and meet their friends. One can move and sway inside the metaverse, clap, send emojis, chat, and make certain gestures like waving and raising the hands. One can pay with any Internet banking, debit & credit card, and via UPI.

There is no need to have a crypto wallet to buy a ticket. About Jupiter Meta Jupiter Meta is India’s first fully curated NFT marketplace. Founded in 2021 by industry veterans Sathyan Rajan and Chakradhar Reddy Kommera, Jupiter Meta will allow users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, across a range of segments like music, film, art, and culture, with a built-in metaverse to provide personalised, immersive digital experiences.

The company aims to expand the notion of the metaverse in India and include everyone as part of a seamlessly connected digital reality. Running on its own 100% secure, green, sustainable level-1 blockchain technology with zero gas fees, Rubix, Jupiter Meta ensures users have a fast and safe experience.