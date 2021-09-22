Invesco teams up in push to create crypto ETFs

The biggest hurdle to a U.S.-listed bitcoin ETF and other cryptocurrency funds is the SEC, which has rejected or delayed decisions on numerous crypto proposals over the past eight years. The regulator worries that the funds could be susceptible to fraud and manipulation if it can’t monitor trading in the underlying assets. Last week, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler reiterated those concerns in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. He likened crypto trading to the “old world of ‘buyer beware’" that had existed before securities laws were enacted.