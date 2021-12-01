Investing in cryptocurrencies? Stop making these five mistakes right now

Amid all investment assets available digitally today, cryptocurrency was the one born in that space. This doesn't mean it is any more secure from cybercriminals than other asset classes. There have been several successful attempts at hacking cryptocurrency wallets and entire platforms. The market is also rife with fraudulent tokens, as was the case of the Squid Games token, and hoax platforms. Be wary of these fraudsters before you put your hard-earned money into cryptocurrencies. Always opt for trusted platforms and currencies, or it will be a bitter lesson you learn the hard way.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}