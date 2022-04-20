Investors are not witnessing regulatory issues for 1st time: CoinDCX co-founder

The fall in volumes is global and not just limited to India. Of course, India has challenges that have contributed to the drop. We have also seen a roughly 30-35% drop in volumes over the last one-two months. The first reason has to do with the market, where bitcoin has been trading flat at around the $39,000-40,000 level over the past few months. The second is that top traders, which usually contribute 80% of the volume have slowed down. Still, we’ve seen new people coming and joining our platform; however, the rate of growth is not as high as it was a few months back. The third reason is the prevailing confusion around the offsetting part of losses in crypto in India. Even though the tax guidelines are there, which is quite a positive sign, the interpretation of that is still not very clear.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}