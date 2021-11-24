Investors dump crypto assets amid confusion

Meanwhile, the world’s most-traded cryptocurrency, bitcoin, crashed to as low as ₹33,50,000 ( ₹33.5 lakh) on crypto exchange WazirX from a high of ₹46,35,371. In the global markets, bitcoin was trading around $56,800 ( ₹42.21 lakh), according to CoinGecko, a digital currency price and information data platform. Even tether, a stablecoin pegged to the dollar, traded at a discount of 25% in India. Other prominent coins such as ether, Shiba Inu and dogecoin also plunged by about 20% on Indian crypto bourses.