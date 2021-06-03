Investors fleeing to gold as volatility rise in crypto market

“The sheer price performance of cryptocurrencies or the fear of missing out (FOMO) lured many investors to chase this well-marketed promise of an alternative form of digital currency and helped push Bitcoin to a record near $65,000. But this journey upward has been one of extreme volatility given that it is a relatively new asset class with fewer participants and a debatable intrinsic value, which makes it susceptible to large price fluctuations and speculation," said Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager — alternative investments — Quantum Mutual Fund.