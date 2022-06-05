The scamming saga in the cryptocurrency market seems to find no proper escape or a solution, at least as of now. While the extreme sensitivity of cryptos itself wasn't enough to keep investors on the edge, the fear of coming across fraudsters and losing hard-earned money has been a problem. A new analysis shows that investors lost more than $1 billion in cryptocurrencies to frauds from January 2021 to March 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}