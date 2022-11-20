Investors studied crypto for years, then missed FTX’s red flags4 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 05:51 AM IST
Bankman-Fried ultimately roped in some of the best-known firms in Silicon Valley to raise billions for his FTX
When Sam Bankman-Fried was all of 25 years old, he pitched his nascent crypto investment business to Silicon Valley investors only for them to laugh at him and his acolytes over their lack of experience and knowledge of crypto.